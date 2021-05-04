WASHINGTON — Congressman Charlie Crist’s political ambitions could be a problem for House Democrats. His announcement that he’s running for Florida governor on Tuesday will give Republicans a chance to capture an open seat, further endangering the Democratic Party’s control of the House.

“It’s a high profile state with a lot of ramifications electorally, politically,” said Dr. Casey Burgat, the director of the Legislative Affairs program at the Graduate School of Political Management at The George Washington University.

Crist is already one of 57 House Democrats the Republican Party is targeting next year. His potential departure could deprive House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of a battle-tested incumbent in the Pinellas County swing district.

"This is a potential pick up for Republicans, District 13 was one of the more competitive districts in Florida and really for the country,” said Dr. Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Central Florida.

"Crist did win re-election last time but only by 53-47. So that was a really close race,” Jewett added.

Redistricting helped Crist win his seat in 2016 but it could be tougher to win for Democrats after the Republican-controlled legislature redraws the map — especially without their incumbent.

“With Florida gaining one new congressional seat due to redistricting and with this congressional district 13 race being an open seat race with Charlie Crist running for something else, this raises the stakes for all these seats in Florida,” Jewett explained.

The Democratic primary for governor could become crowded. Congresswoman Val Demings released a video of her own that stopped just short of an announcement for the state’s top job.

“If you look back over the last 100 years, the president’s party almost always loses seats in the House of Representatives, two years after the president got elected,” Jewett said.

A point another Democrat — Agriculture Commissioner, Nikki Fried — is bringing up, as she weighs her own run for governor.

“We need his voice and his vote up in Washington D.C.," Fried said in Tallahassee on Tuesday. "His seat is one that only Charlie Crist can hold onto, so really would like to have encouraged him to stay in Congress.”

Crist could always reconsider and stay in the House, a prospect many House Democrats would support. He has until late next spring to make that decision.