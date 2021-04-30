VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — People will bet millions of dollars on the Kentucky Derby Saturday all across the country.

Betting on horses, dogs, and jai-alai is nothing new for Florida bettors, but betting on football and other sports could be soon.

What You Need To Know Sports gamblers in Florida eager to bet on more sports



Business could raise $500 million per year for Florida's coffers



Gov. Ron DeSantis reached a deal with the Seminole Tribe



The Florida Legislature will consider the agreement next month

Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club officials said that people will slap down about $500,000 in wagers on Saturday’s Kentucky Derby. That is a big day of gambling, but with Florida set to legalize statewide mobile sports betting, everyone from the state to gamblers are now looking to win big.

If there ever was a sure thing in gambling, it’s Gary Paterno placing bets on the ponies. He enjoys watching horse races with his brother and friend. From post time to the finish line with money on the line, there’s never a dull moment.

“It gets your heartbeat going faster,” Paterno said, while watching horse races. “The excitement, and the thrill, there’s no other feeling like it.”

A gaming deal between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida will permit the tribe to open statewide sports books by reaching agreements with affiliates to accept the bets on the tribe’s behalf.

Retail sports books like the Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club are optimistic they will also be able to cash in.

“From what we understand, we will be able to participate, as an affiliate model with all the wagers going through the Seminoles,” Fred Guzman, general manager of Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club, said.

The Florida Legislature still needs to ratify the agreement at a special session scheduled for May 17.

“This deal is going to bring in $500 million dollars a year to the state, which I welcome because it allows us to cut other taxes,” State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, said. “But if the goal is to sign this gambling deal to get more revenue and to increase the size of government, that’s a bad thing.”

The deal is still far from a being a lock, but bettors are eager to double down with more bets on more sports.

“To have something going is part of the excitement,” Paterno said after placing a bet on the horses. “When you have a race going, it’s something to talk about with your friends and family.”

The race is now on to get sports books to the Sunshine State.

Part of the gaming deal would permit sports books inside arenas and stadiums. The Amway Center in Orlando could be a potential candidate if the deal gets both federal and statewide approval.