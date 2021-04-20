VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders took a big step Tuesday towards potentially allowing dogs on Volusia Beaches.

What You Need To Know Dogs have been banned from Volusia County beaches since 1987



Proponents of changing the law say animal-friendly accommodations will help increase tourism



Opponents argue that letting dogs on the beach will result in waste and loose animals on county beaches

Many passionate dog owners, like Nannette McKeel Petrella, made their case during a county council meeting.

Petrella lives with her three dogs Mac, Samson and Delilah in Daytona Beach. She said when she moved here, she had no idea her dogs wouldn’t be able to enjoy the world’s most famous beach.

“It is definitely a choice a lot of times, a choice between do I take the dogs for a walk, or do I walk on the beach, which is why I moved here to be able to walk on the beach,” said Petrella.

But she is hopeful that won’t have to be a choice much longer, after stating her case, along with other dog owners, to the Volusia County Council Tuesday morning. County leaders said that dogs have been banned from Volusia beaches since 1987, except at Lighthouse point park and Smyrna Dunes Park. However, Petrella believes changing the beach code will have benefits for the area.

“From research we’ve done of other dog beaches across the country and in Florida, we find if it done properly, it can actually be a real positive for the tourism industry," she said. "There are more and more people who are traveling with their pets who want to have a dog-friendly hotels and restaurants, and so having a beach connected with those facilities could only be seen as positive."

Not everyone was keen on the idea, though, as some speakers brought up concerns, like dog waste being left on the beach and unleashed dogs,

“With all the responsible people who love their animals I get it, but I just don’t understand how it will ever be managed and why we put ourselves in that position," said Lynette Rice, one of the speakers. "Our beach is a sanctuary”

After listening to the comments, the County Council voted unanimously to send the issue to staff, where all options will be considered and then brought back in front of the board. That move gives Petrella hope that soon she will be able to take her furry friends to the ocean’s edge.

“We hope we can come up with a solution that would take into consideration their concerns and minimize them as much as possible,” said Petrella.

Patrella said she runs a Facebook page with nearly 500 other dog owners who want to take their dogs to the beach.

She said they are willing to volunteer to make sure that the beaches stay clean.​