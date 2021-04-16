BOONE, N.C. — Kenneth Reece grew up in Watauga County and says a lot has changed in 47 years.

Reece says his father's aunt once owned a restaurant on King Street in the 1950s, which is not there anymore but the building remains.

As he looks down the street, Reece says you can still see the Boone that once was despite its many changes.

Reece says everyone used to know everyone in Boone, but now he calls it a transient place. The area that once was a small town is now the same but has people in it from all over the world.

Boone, he says, is growing fast.

"You see new signs, new paint jobs, new awnings, but the buildings themselves have been here some time," Reece says.

With all the people moving in, the real estate market is seeing a big boom. Currently the demand is greatly outweighing the inventory.

828 Real Estate Realtor Susan Stelling says just recently one home received 28 offers in the first 48 hours.

Stelling says this is not rare. Since the pandemic, the mountains have become more of a destination and a place people want to move.

"It's almost like people's preferences have changed and what they really want to be happy is to go outside with their kids. Hike, fish, snowboard, ski, tube," Stelling explains.