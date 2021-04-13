The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a joint statement on Tuesday recommending that states pause using Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine "out of an abudance of caution" after 6 recipients in the U.S. developed a rare disorder involving blood clots.

"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the agencies said. "Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered."

The CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to review these cases, but until that happens, the agencies are recommending the pause.

"This is important to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot," they said.

The FDA will hold a press conference later Tuesday morning to update the public on any developments.

Nearly 7 million people have received a dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to data from the CDC.

The news was first reported by the New York Times.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.