SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Seminole County has issued Saturday have issued a precautionary systemwide boil water alert because of a brief interruption of power at the Southeast Service Area-Southeast Regional Water Treatment Plant.

Power has been restored, and the water distribution system has been flushed, officials said. Environmental services staff are taking bacterial samples of the water supplies as a precautionary measure.

Officials urged residents to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled as a precaution. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Residents were notified by reverse 911 calls, and large street signs were placed at specific intersections within the service area.