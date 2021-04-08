ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of students in Central Florida have taken or will take the Florida Standards Assessments this week, despite not even knowing whether it will count.

Orange County mom Elizabeth Alexander's third grader Soleil took the reading and writing portion of the FSA Wednesday.

“It’s like different and stuff so it was a little scary,” Soleil said.

Alexander says Florida’s standardized test has made her daughter nervous.

“There’s just this anxiety with these kids this week, like, ‘How can we make this easier?’" she said. "Getting them flowers and we took her out to dinner last night you know like taking their minds off of it, but it’s just like why this year? Why?"

It's a level of anxiety Alexander said could have been avoided.

Her daughter will take the FSA with no idea whether this test will determine whether their third graders will move on to fourth grade.

She, like many other parents Spectrum News 13 has spoken to, hopes the state will just use the test for assessment and not hold students back.

At a press conference last week State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Governor Ron DeSantis made it sound like they’d have a decision on this very soon.

“Whatever comes out in the next week or two … it’s forthcoming,” Corcoran said on March 31 when asked about it.

But now, testing has already begun and no decision has been announced.

“It’s hard not to be resentful at that added layer of anxiety the kids are going through because they had to lose so much,” Alexander said. “This was not the year to do this.”

Spectrum News 13 reached out to the State Department of Education again Wednesday to see if a decision had been made, they did not respond in time for this story.