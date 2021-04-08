ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida restaurants rallied for support through “407 Day” Wednesday following a devastating year of financial losses because of the effects of COVID-19.

What You Need To Know 407 Day aims to help restaurants hurt by COVID pandemic



The campaign urges customers to support local businesses



The name comes from Orange County's primary area code



Owners of restaurants like High Tide Harry's appreciate the business

The initiative by Visit Orlando and Orange County gets its name from the county’s primary 407 area code, and urges residents to dine in or order takeout or delivery from their favorite local restaurants to help improve business and then take to social media to share information on their experiences using the hashtag #407day.

High Tide Harry’s lost $100,000 last March when the pandemic hit, and tens of thousands more urges every month that followed last year.

But thanks to campaigns like 407 Day, and campaigns of its own, the restaurant's co-owners said they’ve been able to reel back in more customers and profits.

High Tide Harry’s co-owner Mike Heretick takes pride in the business he built 25 years ago -— and the atmosphere that adds to his recipe for success.

"If it swims, we probably sell it," he said, laughing. “It’s comfortable here. It’s like Cheers almost, in a big way. We feed a lot of people here.”

When the pandemic set in last March... “I was terrified," Heretick said.

The kitchen is still swimming with staff members whipping up fish dinners all around as the staff members never got a pink slip and stayed on payroll through it all.

But just like he knows how to fry fish, Heretick knows his restaurant is not off the hook just yet.

“It’s gonna take a while to catch up,” Heretick said. “Well, it’s not over yet. People think this is over. It’s not over. People are still getting sick and dying, and it’s important that they go out and support their local businesses.”

Campaigns like 407 Day are important to help restaurants recover financially and operationally, according to to Keri Burns, Central Florida regional director of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

“People have been so wonderful about supporting our restaurants, and I believe our restaurants have done a really great job of demonstrating that they can be safe," Burns said. "You can be in an environment that’s clean and safe and healthy for everyone.”

She said it’s paid off because she has seen more restauran6ts start to haul in bigger profits since the start of this year.

The biggest challenge restaurants are facing now is staffing because many had to reduce the number of employees they had during the pandemic and now are considered understaffed, FRLA officials said.

When it comes to customer support, Heretick said he believes his shop’s got the catch of the day.

“The outpouring is really great," Heretick said. "We’ve just got the greatest customers in the world."