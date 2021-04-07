TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's convention business is roaring back as the city looks to slowly emerge from a pandemic that shut down events for the past year.

With other parts of the country still shutdown and groups relocating events to Tampa, Visit Tampa Bay says the area is looking to increase convention traffic and emerge stronger post-pandemic than it was prior to shut downs.

"We can capitalize on that and say remember us, you know, we've talked to you before. And now it appears we can help you," Santiago Corrada, President and CEO of Visit Tampa Bay said.

Corrada shared the strategy of increasing convention traffic in Tampa coming out a pandemic that halted travel and sent a strong economy into a tailspin.

Visit Tampa Bay says although the pandemic forced the cancellation of numerous big events, work never stopped to continue marketing the area for conventions.

With rescheduled conventions from last year, and new conventions from other parts of the country that are shutdown, Tampa is set to host at least 25 events between now and the end of the year with an economic impact of $75 million to the area.

Corrada says big events like the Super Bowl and WrestleMania happening this weekend is making Tampa a more attractive market for big groups looking to host events that don't become plagued with issues relating to Coronavirus.

"Anytime we have an opportunity to show that we can have a large group in town and not have it be a super spreader or not have come down with the virus is good for our resume," Corrada said.

Although convention business is opening back up in Tampa, health protocols, social distancing and mask rules will remain in effect.

Visit Tampa Bay says it is also offering big conventions financial incentives for hosting in-person events.

The more people attend conventions in-person, the more Visit Tampa Bay will provide in financial incentives to meet any online or virtual needs of the convention. ​