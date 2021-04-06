U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, Florida’s senior member of Congress who fought racial injustice as a Florida A&M University-educated civil rights lawyer, died Tuesday morning. He was 84.

Hastings, an Altamonte Springs native, had been in hospice care in recent days, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, which first reported the news. He had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis must call a special election to fill the vacancy in Hastings's district, which is overwhelmingly Democratic. The congressman's death lowered Democrats's majority in the U.S. House to 218-211.

Reactions to his death came swiftly Tuesday. Mourners hailed him as an advocate for civil rights and equality.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Congressman Alcee Hastings,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz said in an email from the organization. “Our state lost a tremendous leader this morning. Congressman Hastings was a trailblazer and true giant of Florida politics."

Chairman @RepMcGovern Statement on the Passing of Congressman Alcee Hastings: https://t.co/JERuibtl4U pic.twitter.com/E7Z9Jc4h8r — House Committee on Rules (@RulesDemocrats) April 6, 2021 I'm deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my colleague Rep. Alcee Hastings, who devoted his life to the fight for civil rights and racial justice. May he rest in peace. — Rep. Mondaire Jones (@RepMondaire) April 6, 2021

Florida Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried posted on Twitter:

"Representative Alcee Hastings was a longtime crusader for equality — he fought to pave the way for so many ... He will be greatly missed."

I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend, colleague, and fellow Fiskite, Rep. Alcee Hastings. He leaves behind an enormous legacy for future generations to cherish and emulate. pic.twitter.com/B1q8STcs0c — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) April 6, 2021 I am incredibly heartbroken by the passing of my longtime friend and colleague Congressman Alcee Hastings. An outspoken champion for civil rights, voting rights, and his constituents, Alcee was the embodiment of a "person for the people." (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/QtaNd5gizQ — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) April 6, 2021

Tweeted U.S. House Rules Committee Ranking Member Tom Cole (R-Oklahoma): "I was saddened to learn of the passing of my long-time Rules Committee colleague, Alcee Hastings of Florida. I served with Alcee in Congress for more than 18 years and on the Rules Committee for almost 10."

Hastings, a Democrat who represented parts of Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, won election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1992.

Congressman Hastings led a life dedicated to increasing the political representation and power of African Americans across the country and was a fierce advocate for marginalized communities. My condolences and prayers to his family. May he rest in power.https://t.co/GhhYk8b3kg — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) April 6, 2021 Alcee was a kind, caring Congressman, who fought tirelessly to advance civil rights and to champion the interests of his constituents. I will miss being his colleague and send my condolences to his family and all those he served.https://t.co/GTQwg6JCZ1 — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) April 6, 2021

His election to the House followed his 1989 removal, for bribery and perjury, from his post as a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

A criminal court acquitted Hastings of conspiracy and obstruction of justice in 1983.

But Congress took up his case after suspicions arose that Hastings had falsified evidence. The House impeached him, and the Senate voted to convict him on 8 of 11 articles of impeachment.

The Senate voted based on a committee’s investigation. Hastings had argued that the full Senate should have heard the case before voting.

The chamber ordered Hastings removed from office but didn’t vote to disqualify him from future office.

After winning his U.S. House Seat in 1992, Hastings and went on to win 14 more congressional elections and become vice chairman of the powerful House Rules Committee. Along the way, he earned the reputation as a champion of minorities, seniors, and immigrants, among others.

He challenged "the government to fulfill its constitutional promise of equality and opportunity for all," said Diaz, the Florida Democratic Party chair. "Today we pause to express our deepest sympathy to his family, colleagues and friends."

Long before his political career, in 1964, Hastings joined a Fort Lauderdale law firm where he and a colleague would file lawsuits, among others, to desegregate Broward County Schools and against a restaurant that wouldn’t serve them because they were Black – even though the restaurant was popular with other lawyers and judges, the Sun Sentinel reports.

"All who knew Alcee knew him as a champion for the most vulnerable in our nation," U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) said in a statement. "As an attorney, civil rights activist and judge, and over his nearly thirty years in Congress, he fought tirelessly to create opportunities to lift up working families, communities of color, children and immigrants. From his position as Vice Chairman of the powerful Rules Committee, he was an effective force in ensuring that the voices of the American people were heard in the halls of the Congress."

Hastings is survived by his wife, Patricia Williams, and three adult children from his previous marriages, according to reports.

