RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dine Out Downtown is returning to Raleigh this weekend.

Fayetteville Street will be shut down to traffic but open to pedestrians looking to dine outside on Saturday. Cheeni Chai + Coffee + Tiffin is participating in the event and is hoping it reminds people their business is still open and welcoming customers.

"I cannot compromise quality even if we don't have the sales that we are looking for because otherwise why am I even in business," says Preeti Wass, owner of Cheeni.

Wass says her business, which sells coffee, tea, and grab-n-go pastry items, was booming when it first opened in the YMCA on Fayetteville Street in November 2019. But then, the pandemic happened.

"Now as you can see, we don't have anybody here," Waas says.

The sales show that her shop has been a ghost town since reopening.

"Last week's entire sales were $97.99, that's an entire week," says Waas.

Because of this, she had to cut back on hours to just two days a week, opening on Wednesdays and Fridays.

"Which are the days my daughter is available. She comes and runs the shop for me because I did have staff here, which I can't afford right now," says Waas.

Waas' business originally started online, then she was approached by the YMCA to rent their open space. She says she saw it as a great opportunity. Waas, who was an assistant professor at Wake Tech decided to purse the shop full time.

However, the pandemic wasn't the only set back. Her store was destroyed during the unrest last May.

"There are certain things you take for granted in life. You feel like you're safe at home. You feel like your business is safe, I don’t feel like that anymore.”

Despite the obstacles, Waas is remaining hopeful and is ready to put the past behind her.

"It's like spring, its renewal, it's hope, let's be cautiously optimistic," Waas says.

Because the YMCA cut her rent, she was able to open a second location at the Hillsborough Street YMCA. Business has been better there, but still not enough.

"If customers don’t come, we can't stay open," she says.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance has seen a positive impact in 2021 so far.

“Since the start of the year we’ve had 22 businesses that have been reopened since the beginning of February and then seven new businesses that opened and two businesses that either have relocated or expanded their operations. It's been a really good spring so far across the footprint," says Will Gaskins, Director of Economic and Planning Development for the Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

Here is the current schedule for Dine Out Downtown: