ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 5.6-million Floridians have now gotten at least one dose of the vaccine to protect them against COVID-19. Starting Monday, March 29, the sunshine state will expand eligibility further to allow millions of more adults to access the shot.

What You Need To Know Vaccine eligibility lowered to ages 40+ starting March 29



18+ will have access to the vaccine starting April 5



16+ will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine starting April 5



The latest change will make Florida residents 40-years-old and up eligible across the state to receive their vaccine. The expansion comes one week after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings expanded vaccine access to that same age group at the Orange County Convention Center vaccine site.

One week later, on Monday, April 5, age eligibility will drop down even further to all Floridians 18-years-old and up.

For parents with teenagers who are 16- or 17-years-old, those teens will become eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, starting April 5. The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only FDA-approved vaccine for that age group.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, FL-10, said allowing more adults around Florida to access the vaccine is incredibly important.

“And it is important that we get as many people as possible vaccinated. Certainly, if we’re ever going to get to herd immunity, right? We want this thing to be over,” Rep. Demings said. "So expanding the age so more people can be vaccinated is a smart decision, but it’s the right thing to do. So I’m excited about the future here for central Florida."

For those seeking the vaccine, it's important to note that different sites have different guidelines for how to receive the shot.

The Orange County Convention Center and pharmacies, like Publix, require appointments to get a vaccine. Other sites like the FEMA-supported site at Valencia College’s west campus are open seven days a week for walk-ups, no appointment needed, as long as you qualify for your shot. ​