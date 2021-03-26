KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Two teens were rescued from the Slingshot attraction at Old Town in Kissimmee on Thursday after the ride malfunctioned.

The teens, whose identities were not released, were stuck about 30 to 40 feet in the air, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue.

A fire rescue spokesman said the issue was with a side stabilizing cable which triggered a safety measure that prevented the capsule holding the riders from being lowered.

Osceola County Fire Rescue and Kissimmee Fire Department worked together to remove the teens from the attraction. No one was injured.

On the Slingshot, riders are catapulted vertically at over 100 miles per hour.