KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Two teens were rescued from the Slingshot attraction at Old Town in Kissimmee on Thursday after the ride malfunctioned.

The teens, whose identities were not released, were stuck about 30 to 40 feet in the air, according to Osceola County Fire Rescue.

A fire rescue spokesman said the issue was with a side stabilizing cable which triggered a safety measure that prevented the capsule holding the riders from being lowered.

Osceola Tower 72 and @KissimmeeFire Tower 11 worked together tonight to perform a successful high angle rescue of two teens stuck 30-40' up on a malfunctioning ride at Old Town, on US 192. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident. pic.twitter.com/IEt4KDCN4D — Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS (@OSCFR) March 26, 2021

Osceola County Fire Rescue and Kissimmee Fire Department worked together to remove the teens from the attraction. No one was injured.

On the Slingshot, riders are catapulted vertically at over 100 miles per hour.