FLORIDA — If you were hoping to get the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you’ll probably have to wait a while longer.

While there are still doses of the Moderna and Pfizer, Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that the vaccine supply coming into Florida is flattening out, with the state no longer getting huge increases with each supply coming in.

Right now, the state isn't getting any new shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Gov. DeSantis said it could be weeks before Florida receives more of the J&J shots.

“We have no more J&J coming for the foreseeable future. For the next two to three weeks we’re not anticipating any new J&J, and I don’t know what the issue with that it is – hopefully we’ll get more of that soon.”

Gov. DeSantis urges Floridians to not hold out for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He said to go ahead and get whichever shot is available to you.

He said it’s possible people getting the vaccine now could still be able to get both shots of the other types of vaccines before the J&J shot becomes available in Florida again.