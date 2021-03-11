TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is opening up a new bar that will offer visitors a panoramic view of animals on the park’s Serengeti Plain.

The Giraffe Bar will open at Serengeti Overlook and feature a mixologist-curated selection of specialty cocktails as well as wines and local craft beers. There will also be non-alcoholic beverages available.

In addition to drinks, the bar will feature a chef-curated menu of shareable bites like bourbon-glazed wings, brisket mac and cheese, and smoked brisket loaded French fries. Bavarian soft pretzels and vegetarian items like loaded hummus will also be featured.

The bar will offer air-conditioned indoor space as well as shaded outdoor space with patio seating. Multiple TVs will be on at the bar, giving sports fans a chance to cheer on their favorite sports teams.

The Giraffe Bar will soft open on March 19 before its official opening on March 26.

Also, the counter service restaurant at Serengeti Overlook is getting a new name: Oasis Pizza.

Busch Gardens says more new culinary experiences are coming this year.