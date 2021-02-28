ORLANDO, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump will take the political stage once again in Orlando.

The former president is expected to speak Sunday afternoon at the CPAC following a weekend of speeches from GOP leaders. Trump's speech is a highly anticipated one — his first since leaving the White House.

Many supporters are excited for Trump's return to the political arena after taking a month away.

Ahead of his arrival in Orlando, it’s looking more and more like a rally outside of CPAC. Some people are unhappy to see the former president making a return to speak for the Republican Party, hoping he'd step back after a troubled final year in office. Others are excited to see his take on moving the party forward.

Roger Stone will also be alongside supporters this weekend. After being convicted for making false statements, obstruction and witness tampering, Stone is ready to hear what the man who pardoned him will say to the crowds of conservatives.

“Well, from what I hear, I think he’s going to give an uplifting, big picture kind of visionary speech of how conservatives, free thinkers, Republicans, libertarians can take America back. That’s what I want to hear and that’s what I think he’s going to talk about,” Stone said.

It's unknown what the former president's talking points will be this afternoon but toward the end of his term, Trump focused often on the most recent election results. That's a topic that many CPAC speakers have mostly avoided so far.

Many are hoping to stand out on the political stage, with conservative eyes already looking ahead to the 2024 elections. Of the many who have already spoken include former presidential favorites and Trump administration veterans like former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"In the last few months, we've been called clowns, deplorables and ignorant rednecks, the evil resistance. The New York Times says I'm the worst Secretary of State of all time," Pompeo said.

Several Florida lawmakers have also taken the stage this weekend. Governor Ron DeSantis, Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Sen. Rick Scott spoke on Friday.

Senator Marco Rubio was absent from his speaking slot Saturday, citing family reasons.

Former President Trump's speech is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m.