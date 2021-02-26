ORANGE COUNTY, FLa. — Increased supply of the vaccine is thus far not guaranteeing equal access to the shots. Pine Hills resident, Eddie Adams, is a good example of a person who can’t find a way to get one.

“I've been trying to get the vaccine since January, the first week, and at first I didn't have a laptop so when I got my disability check I went and bought a laptop, because they said you had to go online to try and book an appointment,” he said.

The 65 year old is online all the time, battling technology and other seniors racing for slots. He still has not gotten an appointment, but tech troubles are not the only obstacles he’s encountered. To get around he depends on public transportation because he does not have a car.

“I can catch the bus to the Convention Center, but they are not going to let me walk-up,” he said.

Adams would like to see a walk-up vaccination spot added in the area. The new satellite site at the Princeton Street Walmart isn't far, but like the Convention Center, it is a drive-through.

When Spectrum News 13 asked Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings about the concerns, he said, “There will be multiple points within our community where there will be available supply.”

Demings said the county will start getting notice from the federal government about how much vaccine they will receive three weeks ahead of time, so they can better plan vaccination events at churches and community centers in areas like Pine Hills.

“What I would say to Mr. Adams or the people who live around him: Make it known that they want to be vaccinated,” said Demings. “If they are within Orange County dial 311, that simple number, 311, and we will provide them with information about where the various sites will be for that three week period of time.”

Orange County partnered with Lynx to provide free rides to the Convention Center Vaccination Site. You can call 311 to schedule ahead with 48 hours notice if you have an appointment. The driver will stay with you the entire time.