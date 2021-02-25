OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County families are leaning on a local non-profit now more than ever. For the past 32 years the Osceola Pregnancy Center has been offering things like counseling, pregnancy testing and ultrasound services.

They also have a “Wee Care Boutique” in which women who have earned points (by being involved) can pick out baby stuff to take home. But because of COVID-19, the Center finds itself helping more women in need, even after giving birth.

“And that’s when the girls can come in and sit with one of our trained counselors for any kind of encouragement, any kind of uplifting, if they just need to dump some emotion … If they just need to be guided to another resource in the county or if they just need a little extra time,” said Osceola Pregnancy Center Director Margaret Hennen.

The Osceola Pregnancy Center is celebrating its anniversary on March 27th with a gala at 6pm-10pm in the Osceola Heritage Park.

To learn more about the Osceola Pregnancy Center, visit the organization's website.