GOTHA, Fla. — Munchie's Live BBQ is an attraction in an unexpected place, a destination allowing for lakeside recreation. Day date, anyone?
- Munchie's Live BBQ is a two-hour dining and outdoor experience created by locally renowned chef Alfred Mann. "[My] love of cooking came from my grandmother,” Mann beamed. “We started out as a food stand.”
- That food stand evolved into an interactive outdoor dining experience at Camp Ithiel at 2037 Hempel Ave in Gotha.
- In addition to the chop chicken, jerk chicken, St. Louis ribs — you name it — is a handful of good ol' outdoor stimulation: a hole-in-one golf shot, fishing, canoeing, hammock-swinging, dock-walking, and lily pad-viewing.
- Munchies's drive-thru is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
- For the two-hour Munchie's experience, your best bet is to make a reservation. Call 407-879-6761 to book it in advance.