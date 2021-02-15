ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — As of Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reports about 3.43 million doses of the the coronavirus vaccine have been administered statewide.

What You Need To Know As iof Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reporter that nearly 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in the state



More than 1 million seniors have received their first dose of the vaccine, with more than 700,000 having recived their second dose



Most people younger than 65 are still waiting to get a vaccine, but that may soon change, experts say

Just over a million seniors have received their first dose, and more than 700 thousand seniors have completed their series.

Roughly one out of every five people in Florida is age 65 or older. That’s great for those wanting a vaccine, but medical experts feel it’s time to start offering the vaccine to those 64 and under.

Sonja Oppfelt considers herself a regular at the Orange County Convention Center.

But this regular doesn’t get any of the privileges that her 87-year-old mother does.

“This is my mom’s second shot,” Oppfelt said from the Orange County Convention Center parking lot. "We had to come back today following her first shot three weeks ago.”

Sonja is 64 and takes care of both her parents five days a week. She already knows the answer when it comes to her receiving a vaccine.

“I wish they would drop it another five years or 10 years,” Oppfelt said. “I know there are several other people that are in the same predicament as I am.”

Hers is a wish that may be granted sooner rather than later.

Orange County Department of Health spokesman Kent Donahue said Monday that the hope is by late March or April the criteria will expand.

Some medical professionals feel there’s no longer a reason to even wait that long.

“It is time for move on, and start vaccinating anybody with a severe medical condition,” Dr. Aftab Khan said. “We can stop the spread of this virus by vaccinating those under the age of 65 as well.”

At least 15 states currently offer the vaccine to residents who aren’t elderly or front line workers. States like Alabama and Illinois, for example, offer the vaccine to teachers, those in manufacturing, and grocery store workers.

As for widening the criteria in Florida, Oppfelt is waiting patiently.

“I haven’t heard anything yet,” she said.

Spectrum News 13 did ask the governor's office if there is any time frame, or plan of when the vaccine will be offered to a wider range of Florida residents. The response provided to was that the governor is putting seniors and those most vulnerable to COVID-19 first. ​