OHIO — In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors wrote an Oath Keepers leader from Ohio claimed she waiting for former President Donald Trump's direction before partaking in riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In the filing, Jessica Watkins, 38, told prosecutors she believed it was an "elaborate trap" at first and would only go to the Capitol if Trump told her to.

"If Trump asks me to come, I will. Otherwise, I can't trust it," she said.

Watkins, along with Donovan Crowl, 50, another member of the paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, were arrested three weeks ago and are awaiting trail. Prosecutors have argued to keep them in jail until then.

The FBI filed affidavits on Jan. 16 alleging they “knowingly and willfully joined and encouraged a crowd of individuals who forcibly entered the U.S. Capitol and impeded, disrupted and disturbed the orderly conduct of business by the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.” On Jan. 17, authorities raided Watkins' apartment in Woodstock.

Watkins appeared in viral footage of the protests. In a video posted on Twitter, her and other members of her group dressed in a similar uniform with arms linked, moving up the Capitol steps.

Prosecutors said she is now one of four people arrested who said they waited for Trump's go-ahead before storming the Capitol.

Pete Grieve contributed to this report.

