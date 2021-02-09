ORLANDO, Fla. — Black people are less than half as likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as white people, according to data in Florida.

The reasons vary, from hesitancy to digital barriers, but access to the vaccine is the key concern in senior communities like Parramore's Jackson Court.

In an effort to get vaccine brought to her community, Lauretha Burton Fudge recently collected names of about 40 people 65 and older willing to be vaccinated.

“I see somebody that needs something and they are reaching out for it, and they can’t get it, it’s up to me or someone like me to help them get what they need to survive. And without this vaccine, we won’t survive,” Fudge said.

Her hope? That the city of Orlando and Orange County will bring the vaccine closer to her community. She says many of her neighbors don't have transportation, which makes it harder to get to the few vaccine spots in the county.

Fudge says she has no plans on backing down, especially with the low number of minorities who have gotten the vaccine so far statewide.

Data from the Florida Department of Health shows white people are about two and half times more likely to get the first dose as Blacks. Non-Hispanics were twice as likely as Hispanic people to get the vaccine.

“I think the root of the issue, Curtis, is the fact that it is access," said Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill. "They are putting them in the Winn-Dixie and Publix. We don’t have them in our neighborhood. So I really would hope the governor would work with the community leaders, the church here in our urban core."

Hill says there is also a digital divide, because many seniors don’t have access nor the knowledge to sign up for vaccines online.

“I would like to start in our senior living complexes, as well as the churches, and those are the two places we know that have a volunteer base,” Hill said.

Seema Mohapatra is a visiting professor of law at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. She says while vaccine hesitancy isn’t as widespread an issue as many may believe, it is still a concern that can be reduced by increasing access to the vaccine in Black communities.

“We need to get more people within the communities getting the vaccine so that other people that might have been hesitant to say, 'Well nothing happened to them so I’m going to go ahead and get it,'” Mohapatra said.

Still Fudge pushes on, doing her part to help bring the vaccine to people in need.

VIDEO: Meet Lauretha Burton Fudge. She is on a mission to close the vaccine disparity gap by getting people at #JacksonCourt to sign up for vaccine shots. Lauretha is hoping @citybeautiful & @OrangeCoFL leaders will bring vaccine doses to seniors. Her story on @MyNews13 at 5:30pm pic.twitter.com/zPUnwHnC9p — Curtis McCloud (@CurtisNews13) February 9, 2021

Spectrum News 13 reached out to Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings about providing more vaccine to people in underserved communities.

He says while there are some efforts already underway to provide vaccine to people in underserved communities, they are waiting on more vaccine inventory before trying to coordinate more vaccine efforts.

The station also contacted Gov. Ron DeSantis's office directly and are waiting to hear word back. It should be noted that the governor's office has already announced several initiatives across the state to provide vaccine to people in underserved communities.