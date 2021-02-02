TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Some Republicans are uncertain about committing to the $96.6 billion budget Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is asking them to pass because of uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Republican governor is attracting some unlikely allies for the largest budget in state history -- Democrats.

DeSantis’s budget proposal includes:

More money for teacher pay raises

More money for roads

A lot more money for the environment, a billion dollars more over the course of four years

DeSantis’s proposal for environmental spending is designed to tackle the challenges posed by flooding, intensified storm events, and sea-level rise.

“For me, I think that the environment is very important,” Rep. Linda Stewart (D-Orlando) said. “If we can [address] sea-level rise, I’m 100%. I’m hoping we can get in there and put the money that’s going to be necessary for that.”

The reason Florida legislators are treading lightly as the Florida Legislature prepares to reconvene next month is the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to result in a revenue shortfall of more than $1 billion over the next year.

It’s a rarity in Florida’s politically divided Capitol for Democratic lawmakers to become strange bedfellows with a Republican governor. But especially now, money talks.

Most Democrats say more spending could actually prop up the state’s ailing economy.

“We've not used one red cent from the budget stabilization act,” DeSantis said.

While GOP lawmakers don’t necessarily agree, the governor is working to convince them that the state can make his budget proposal work.

“We cut a billion dollars at the top over last year's budget, helped save a billion dollars in expenses,” DeSantis said. “We've also withheld close to a billion dollars in the agencies - about $800 million that we're going to be able to use strategically if we need it. So that's sacrificing now to make sure that next year's budget works.”