CLERMONT, Fla. — Homeowners in a Clermont community are excited to see better views from their back yards, and are hopeful that could translate into increased property values. The Legends Golf course closed in 2018, but now is scheduled to reopen later this year.

What You Need To Know The Legends Golf Course in Clermont closed in 2018



The local homeowners association purchased the course last summer for $750,000



The HOA is doing a $2 milion renovation of the course and hopes to reopen it later this year

The Legends Golf Course may not be much to look at now, but homeowner and Home Owners Association President Patrick Maloney can see the potential.

“We are redoing all the greens," he said, pointing at the course. "They rebuilt the sand bunker over here.”

The HOA bought the golf course for $750,000 dollars last summer, and now members have their eyes set to reopen the course built inside their neighborhood.

“Maybe never get it back to what it was when it originally opened 20 years ago," Maloney said. "We are making a difference, we are seeing the change people see the change, and people notice.”

In addition to putting up three quarters of a million dollars for the course itself, the HOA is committing nearly another $2 million dollars to get the golf course back in playable shape.

“It’s just a lot of work," golf course superintendent Jay Buccellato said. "We had to kill all the old stuff that was here and prep it so can be retooled, reshaped, and regressed.”

It may be hard to envision now, but on Tuesday, 40 acres of turf will be put down all around the golf course. The hope is 12 weeks after it is placed down, the course will become a playable once again.

At the very least, the HOA plans for it to be a property that will be well maintained and be able to provide some revenue.

“A golf course gives us the ability to cut the grass, make it look good, take care of all the other issues that go along with it, like the storm water," Maloney said. "Get the golfers in here to make some money.”

Legends is making an investment for the neighborhood, and they hope it pays off.

“We still have more work to do,” Maloney said.