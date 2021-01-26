BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — State health officials say they’re concerned about nurses and other staff at longterm care facilities across the state who aren’t getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Advocates for long-term care facilities say in some cases, it’s not access to the vaccine but concerns about its safety that’s preventing those workers from getting the shot.

What You Need To Know Some longterm care facility employees aren't getting the COVID-19 vaccine out of concern about its safety



It is something that state health officials say is concerning



LTC facility nursing assistant Sophia Colley said many of her co-workers are skeptical about the vaccine

Sophia Colley is a certified nursing assistant at a nursing home in Brevard County. She admits she was a bit uneasy at first about getting the coronavirus vaccine.

“At first it did freak me out a little bit,” she said.

But a few days ago, when vaccines were made available at her nursing home in Titusville, she went ahead and got the shot.

“I researched more myself, and I listened to the scientists and doctors, and I also asked my doctor about it, and then I felt positive about it,” said Colley.

But she says many of her co-workers still are hesitant and haven’t been vaccinated.

“Right now it’s less than half of them,” said Colley.

Colley says some of it is skepticism of a vaccine that was quickly developed.

“They don’t think the vaccine is real, they don’t think the vaccine is safe,” said Colley.

She says it’s also harder to convince people from certain cultural backgrounds that the shots are safe

Kristen Knapp is a spokesperson for the Florida Health Care Association, which represents hundreds of longterm care facilities across the state.

She says compared to residents, fewer facility nurses and staff are willing to get vaccinated.

“I’m hearing from my members we’re looking at the 30-40 percentile,” said Knapp.

That’s why FHCA is working to educate those workers on the safety of the vaccine. She says administrators at some facilities are even offering incentives.

“Some are offering financial incentives, hosting raffles, pizza parties, again that peer pressure if you will — I’ve heard of caregivers making t-shirts they’re sharing with their co-workers,” said Knapp.

Colley says when it comes to some of her skeptical co-workers, she’s hoping to lead by example.

“I talked to them about why I’m going to take the vaccine and I wanted to set an example for them as a union member and delegate,” said Colley.

Colley is a member of the 1199SEIU health care workers union.