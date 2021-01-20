GROVELAND, Fla. — On Wednesday, Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the vice president of the United States.

She’s poised to become the nation’s first woman, and first woman of color, to take the office and serve as second in command. This day of breaking down glass ceilings is historic, a moment in history that means so much to women and young girls who see Harris as a trailblazer.

“It’s going to be an amazing day for history,” Maya Fleming said.

Fleming is excited. The 17-year-old Groveland Girl Scout is ready to sit down and watch the inauguration as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take their oaths of office.

“Kamala Harris is an amazing woman," Fleming said. "Not only is she the first woman vice president you know, but also the first woman vice president of color which means a lot to me as a woman of color."

Sitting side by side with her mother and grandmother Wednesday, three generations of women will watch as Harris makes history in Washington. It’s a landmark day of shattering glass ceilings that’s already inspiring young women to pursue careers and dreams that now seem within reach.

“Now, women and women color know they can shoot for the stars. They can say I want to be the president or vice president of the United States/ That’s possible now because of Kamala Harris,” Fleming said.

“I think it’s very important for girls to see role models. There’s that old saying, ‘If you can’t see it, you can’t be it,’ and I think it’s very important for our girls to see this progress in this country for women as leaders,” said Maryann Barry, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Citrus Council.

Barry stressed the importance of exposing girls to the possibilities in life at a young age. And, regardless of political beliefs, she said this day will inspire women for years and generations to come.

“We’ve come a long way from when America was first founded and women didn’t even have the right to vote. And now, seeing that in 2021 we have a woman as a vice president, she’s a very amazing role model,” Fleming said.

“As a woman and a woman of color, I look up to her and I say, that’s what progress looks like,” she added.