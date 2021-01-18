ORLANDO, Fla. — On this day each year, historically Black fraternities and sororities spend the day volunteering in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. King was a member of the Alpha Phi Fraternity at Morehouse College.

On a cool sunny day in Orlando, alumni of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority incorporated hosted their Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, collecting food donations.

“We are an organization that believes in service for the community," explained Ereka Watson-Lee, president of the AKA Psi Theta Omega chapter. "We honor Martin Luther King by making it a day on and not a day off.”

Ereka and her fellow sisters will send the food to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Today I found alums of @akasorority1908 serving their community in honor of Martin Luther King JR. They say, “Today is a day on, not a day off.” Food collected will be donated to the @feedhopenow. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/IAm4UBXYnj — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) January 18, 2021

While the AKAs are collecting food, the United Way, who also honors Dr. King each year with a day of service, decided to host a live stream about the importance of volunteering and giving back to their community. One of their tips included how to volunteer virtually.

“Virtual volunteering allows you to get involved outside the normal times," said Lynnea Daws Crawford on a Zoom call. "If you are needing to find something you can squeeze in sometimes those virtual options are just what you need."

With the times we are in now, Alpha Kappa Alpha made sure to volunteer and serve their community in a safe and responsible way.

“We said, how can we still serve the community under these conditions?" Watson-Lee said. "That is why we came up with this contactless donation, and then we will drop these things off to Second Harvest Food Bank.”

And no matter the circumstances or the challenges the AKAs and others face, it's honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through service and by finding a way to serve a community that matters most.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority incorporated is part of the Divine 9, a group of nine historically Black fraternities and sororities that spend each Martin Luther King, Jr. day volunteering and serving their communities. ​