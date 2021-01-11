PORT ORANGE, Fla.—Driving in Florida, I'm sure you've wondered why some drivers don't use their turn signals.

It's required by law but not always enforced.

“I think a lot of people drive and don't know they are violating the law,” says Tom Peterson of Port Orange.

Peterson has a real problem with people not using blinkers when they turn or change lanes.

“I think sometimes it's frustrating if you're waiting there and you see a car coming, and you're waiting thinking ‘he's going to go by’ and then all of a sudden he turns, and you're like ‘I could have gone. I was sitting there waiting,’” Peterson said.

Peterson says more should be done to inform drivers on the dos and don'ts of driving.

“I'm a proponent of drivers getting retraining every once in a while,” he said.

Florida Highway Patrol tells us there are several agencies that offer retraining classes, but it's voluntary.

“There is no mandatory re-driving test from the time you take it when you're 16 unless you're medically evaluated and they need to take a test,” Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said.

Montes adds that if you get a ticket, you can go to a driver improvement school to get points removed from your driver's license.

Peterson just hopes with more awareness, drivers will pay attention and follow the rules.

“As drivers we have to be able to predict what other people are going to do, we have to expect certain things are going to happen so that we can avoid situations, prevent road range,” he said.

