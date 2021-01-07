ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth has entered red status because of the rising number of COVID-19 patients it is caring for and must hold off on some elective surgeries for now, the hospital group announced at a news conference Thursday.

It also announced plans to begin distributing coronavirus vaccines to seniors at the Orlando International Airport.

AdventHealth is now caring for hundreds of coronavirus patients, it announced. In order to continue providing the best care for those patients, the hospital group is delaying outpatient elective surgeries that are not time-sensitive at hospitals.

This decision doesn’t affect surgeries done at outpatient facilities.

“We are reviewing those procedures that might be able to wait a day, two days, three days so that we can focus on those patients who need the most care now,” said Brian Adams, who is leading the COVID response for the organization’s Central Florida Division and is the chief executive officer of AdventHealth's Polk County market.

Regarding the new vaccine site, AdventHealth announced it will begin offering vaccines to Floridians 65 and older Tuesday at Orlando International Airport. Appointments will be required. AdventHealth said it would provide details on how seniors can sign up to get those vaccinations soon.