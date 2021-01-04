ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Orange County businesses received citations and 21 got warnings over a three-day period last week as the county continued its crackdown on establishments that fail to maintain coronavirus safety standards.

So-called compliance strike teams issued citations to Universal Hyundai, a car dealership in unincorporated Orange County, and to Universal Service Center, an auto-repair business on Turkey Lake Road in Orlando.

The service center received a warning as well as a citation, according to an Orange County government spreadsheet that details citations and warnings to businesses.

Those two businesses brought to 11 the number of Orange County establishments to receive December citations because of coronavirus safety issues.

Through Thursday, strike teams had issued $300 citations to four restaurants, two car dealerships, two music/entertainment venues, one retail business, one personal services business, and one auto repair shop, according to the government spreadsheet.

An Orange County spokeswoman told Spectrum News 13 on Monday that strike teams didn’t monitor businesses during New Year’s weekend. Downtown Orlando saw packed bars and nightclubs on New Year’s Eve, and an initial police estimate put the downtown crowd at about 50,000.

Orange County initiated its strike teams in July. In early December, Mayor Jerry Demings signed an emergency executive order that gave the strike teams authority to fine businesses for not following basic safety guidelines.

The guidelines call for businesses to require employees to wear face covering while indoors, to practice social distancing, and to post coronavirus safety guidance and markings.

Orange County officials said last week that strike teams visited 6,017 Orange County businesses and demonstrated a 99% compliance rate.