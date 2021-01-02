A local restaurant loses its liquor license after suing the state. Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill in Williamsville lost its liquor license due to COVID-19 restrictions for its transit road patio.

According to the owner, State Liquor Authority investigators were not clear as to what restriction was being violated, as the patio is open on two sides. Nevertheless, the restaurant lost its liquor license Thursday and it won't be able to get it back until at least Monday, losing New Year's Eve and Bills game business.

Owner Paul Santora says any shut down is costly.

"It's not like you walk out of a salon and you turn a switch off and the next day you walk in and turn the switch on. One day you're open, one day you're not," said Santora. "That's not the process for restaurants. Restaurants have inventory, they have staff, they have training, they have health codes, they have preparation of food. It is a process that costs tens of thousands of dollars every time we open and close."

While Santora doesn't want to point fingers, the lawyer representing the restaurant says the lawsuit to reopen indoor dining could be the reason for this new obstacle.

"This governor has provent to be retaliatory and vindictive and our clients are already on the brink of bankruptcy, so there's really nothing more the governor can do to them. They have no choice but to commence this lawsuit," said Steven Cohen, Hoganwillig Litigation chairman.

Santora's is one of 80 restaurants the firm is representing in a suit against the state, along with 40 salons and barbershops.