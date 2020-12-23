ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Within the spending package just approved by Congress is a large chunk of money for small businesses: $325 billion in relief.

What You Need To Know In the pending COVID-19 stimulus bill, Congress has allocated $325 billion for small businesses



Local businesses are eager to see what kinds of funds they might qualify for



Related: Orlando Shakes to Perform at Lake Eola this Spring

“We hope that once we see the fine print and the details about eligibility we can benefit from that support," said Douglas Love-Ramos. “I think we see a light at the end of the tunnel. Finally, this financial support is coming through Congress.”

Love-Ramos is the Managing Director for the Orlando Shakes, a non-profit theater, which has put on performances for the Central Florida community for the last 32 years.

When the pandemic put a pause on operations back in March, the theater furloughed 70% of its staff.

“These are family members, these are people who have worked with us for years and years," Love-Ramos said. "The arts had to stop first and chances are, we’re going to be back last."

In the spring, Orlando Shakes secured $300,000 in Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, funds, which allowed them to make payroll for their slimmed down staff of just 15 people.

Elsewhere in downtown Orlando, Criminal Defense Attorney Amir Ladan said that getting $70,000 in PPP money months ago allowed him to make payroll. The boutique law firm is made up of just four people: Ladan and an associate attorney, and two support staff.

“It gave me that peace of mind knowing I didn’t have to worry about my team here," he said. “It’s scary. As a business owner, we’re always thinking about taking care of our people.”

And while crime going down has been good news, Ladan said, it has not been the best for business.

“Folks aren’t going to be rushing out to hire an attorney if they don’t know if they’ll get a paycheck coming in," he said. “All of our costs are there, regardless of what kind of month we have, or quarter we have.”

Both small businesses are eyeing what's to come, after Congress allocated $284 billion for PPP funds within the spending package.

“I think it’s wonderful that there’s some stimulus coming through, I don’t know if it’ll be sufficient enough to help those hurting the most," said Ladan.

In the meantime, the Orlando Shakes moved operations outdoors. They used just-acquired CARES Act funds to create a seating area under a large tent for their holiday cabaret show.

“There are a lot of theaters around the county who are not going to survive this. There already are several who have gone under," Love-Ramos said. “This money from the new bill we hope is going to bring our people back, give them their living wage again so we can make art. There’s real possibility.

"We can’t wait to get back on stage and do our shows.”