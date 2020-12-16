COCOA, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy at Sunrise Mobile Home Park in Cocoa early Monday.

What You Need To Know 16-year-old boy charged in shooting death of 2-year-old in Cocoa



Investigators say gun went off when teen grabbed it away from toddler



Evidence indicates shooting was not intentional, Cocoa Police say

The boy is facing a charge of manslaughter with a firearm.

According to Cocoa Police, the boy and several other teens were at a home in the 1600 block of Owosso Street where they often stayed.

"The teens brought at least two firearms with them," investigators said in a news release.

At about 7:30 a.m. Monday, the boy was sleeping on an air mattress in the home and woke up to find the 2-year-old boy handling a revolver that had been lying on the mattress, the release said.

The 16-year-old took the gun from the toddler to make sure it wasn't loaded.

"Further investigation revealed (the teen), who was unfamiliar with the handling of a revolver, and who thought the gun was not loaded, ended up firing the weapon and striking the child," the release said.

"All of the evidence and witness statements indicate the shooting was not intentional," Det. Anthony Colombo said. "He was extremely emotional and remorseful."

The teen intitially fled the home after the shooting, police said.

Investigators did not release any information on how, and where, the 16-year-old was found.