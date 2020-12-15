COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police are investigating a morning shooting in the Sunrise Mobile Home Park that left a 2-year-old boy dead.

Cocoa police said several teenagers went to the home where the shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. to visit with a friend who lives there.

Investigators said one of the teenagers pulled out a handgun to showing it off.

At some point that gun went off and the bullet hit a 2-year-old boy in the chest.

When police got on scene, they found the toddler’s mother holding the boy while screaming.

All the teens took off after the shooting happened, officers said.

Police say they’ve been able to catch up with some of teens involved, but they’re still looking for the one who fired the gun.

They’re hoping he comes forward.

“Sometimes people are just doing the wrong thing at the wrong time," said a resident, who only identified himself as Roger. "Gotta pay the consequences for it. Somebody’s life got taken. Just gotta keep prayers in God, and my condolences to the family.”

“This appears to be an isolated incident, a tragic one," explained Cocoa Police Department Public Information Officer Yvonne Martinez. "We’re just trying to sort through all the details to get to the bottom of what exactly happened and why.”

Police say the charges could range from nothing to manslaughter, depending on the information they gather during the rest of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or the teenager involved, is encouraged to contact the Cocoa Police Department.