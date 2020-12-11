MADISON, Wis.— Madison’s oldest jewelry store is sharing its heartfelt thanks after an area organization offered a generous contribution to help the small business survive the summer of unrest on State St.

Goodman’s Jewelers Owner John Hayes says had it not been for the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County donating $7,500 to his small business, he may not have been able to take care of his employees or pay for the maintenance not covered by insurance.

"We would still be behind the 8-ball without this," Hayes said of the unexpected gift after having to close his doors for four months, two for COVID and two more with all the repairs.

"The thought that the Boys and Girls Club, in which we serve children and families, that we are making a difference not only with our youth, but also with the business community," Boys & Girls Club Board President Dr. Leslie Petty said. "That's how to help the community," she said about the effort to give profit and non-profits help where the organization could.

Hayes, so overcome with gratitude, decided to pay it forward by selling a $125 oxidized sterling-silver peace pendant. All proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club.

"It gives us an opportunity to help them and, and I know that they're tremendous stewards of everything that everybody donates to them and they do a tremendous job," he said.

Ten peace pendants are available for purchase. You can learn more about the effort by reaching out directly to Goodman's Jewelers.