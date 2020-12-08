FLORIDA — Publix holiday cookie platters are being recalled due to allergy concerns.

George DeLallo Co., Inc. has recalled Publix Bakery 20 OZ Holiday Cookie Platters which may contain undeclared pecans.

People who have allergies to pecans run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled cookie platters were distributed in Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Publix locations in Florida counties Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Broward and Monroe are unaffected by this recall.

Those who have purchased 20 OZ Publix Bakery Holiday Cookie Platters with lot code W34326 are urged to return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-433-9100 or 724-925-2222.