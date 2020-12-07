LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Students and employees at schools in Lake County who test positive for COVID-19 will face only 10-day quarantine periods, down from 14 based on new Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the district announced Monday.

The district is implementing the changes with the support of the Lake County Health Department, spokesperson Sherri Owens said.

After a positive COVID test, students and staff may return when they meet the following guidelines:

No positive tests in the past 10 days

At least 24 hours have passed without fever and without the use of fever-reducing medications

Symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, etc.) have improved

Students and employees with severe illness or who are severely immunocompromised might need to be isolated for 20 days, based on the recommendation from a healthcare professional, the district indicated.

Students and staff members who test positive without symptoms may take a PCF test on Day 6 or later, the district said. If the test is negative, they may leave quarantine on Day 7. Without testing, they may return after 10 days.

People who develop symptoms while in quarantine may take a PCR test on Day 6 or later. If the test is negative, they may return to school or work after Day 7.