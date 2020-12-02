VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — As the coldest air of the season settles in, we're not the only ones dealing with the elements as Florida's manatees are huddling up for warmth as well.
What You Need To Know
- Manatees gather at Blue Spring State Park to stay warm
- It is one of the largest winter gathering sites for Florida’s manatees
- Park staff, other groups look for sick manatees and take care of them
Manatees, also called the cows of the sea, find sanctuary at Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County.
The spring is one of the largest winter gathering sites for manatees in Florida.
Manatees depend on the constant 72-degree spring water temperature in the colder months, because they cannot tolerate water below 68-degrees for long periods.
Manatees are prone to cold-stress syndrome, which is like hypothermia and can get sick.
Park staff at Blue Spring lookout for any sick-looking manatees and take care of them, if needed.
Sky 13 video from Tuesday showed a few manatees gathering in the spring, but deeper into the winter, we can see about 500 gathering at once.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stated the St. Johns River temperature in Jacksonville is about 67 degrees, typically the water temperatures need to drop for a few days to see large numbers of manatees gathering in the spring.
Last winter, at least four manatees at the spring died of cold stress.
The Save the Manatee Club officials say manatees only have about an inch of fat layer, so they cannot stay warm very well. The club helps to take care of the manatees that become sick.
VIDEO: Few manatees at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City today, but expect that to change tomorrow as cool weather continues.— Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) December 1, 2020
Park officials say they counted 16 manatees. Sea cows turn up in large numbers because the spring is 72 degrees. FORECAST: https://t.co/6tuZ7gi871 pic.twitter.com/ZUBIRNvsqe