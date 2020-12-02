ORLANDO, Fla. — Several Florida universities are teaming up to educate and help get more minorities involved in clinical coronavirus vaccine trials.

The University of Miami, University of Florida, Florida International University and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University are involved in the study.

There are two elements to the study one is to inform Hispanic and Black American communities about the coronavirus pandemic through focus groups made up of community leaders.

“People that have an expertise [with the different diverse groups within those minority populations] will get the feedback and knowledge, what the misinformation is, how we can best tailor our messages for them,” said Dr. Olveen Carrasquillo with the University of Miami. “We’re also doing surveys to get that information and at the same time we’re going to develop educational campaigns based on that information.”

Carrasquillo is leading the study. He said he wants the second part of the study is to involve more minorities in COVID-19 vaccine studies.

“They’re underrepresented in a lot of the important studies don’t have enough minority participants,” Carrasquillo said.

In fact, the latest data shows Hispanics only make up about 20% of participant enrollment in both Pfizer vaccine trials; Blacks make up only about 10%.

He said to get more minorities involved starts with addressing concerns and dispelling misinformation about vaccines. It’s part of the issues the focus groups address.

“I want to show Latinos, look this was tested on our people it was safe and it works,” Carrasquillo said.

Carrasquillo is involved in the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine study. He said they’re hoping more minorities enroll in that study. You can call (305) 243-0952 to find out how you can enroll.