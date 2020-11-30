ORLANDO, Fla. — Remote learning and virtual school options will remain available to Florida's students in 2021, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday.

What You Need To Know Governor says remote learning option will continue in 2021



Some parents, guardians had been worried about return to classroom



Districts also concerned about funding decrease due to virtual learning



Students performing poorly to be urged but not required to return to classrooms

“Schools will remain open for in-person instruction, and we will continue to offer parents choices for the spring semester,” he said during a news conference held at Boggy Creek Elementary School in Orange County.

School districts had been concerned that with fewer students under in-person enrollment, they would lose out on a lot of funding.

DeSantis said virtual and remote learning hybrid options will still be funded and available, in addition to in-person instruction. However, students who are struggling or failing while doing digital learning will be required to return to in-person learning — unless their parent or guardian strongly objects.

In a statement, Orange County Public Schools said it's grateful there won’t be a financial penalty for continuing a hybrid learning program.

“The data and the evidence is overwhelmingly clear: virtual learning is just not the same as being in-person," DeSantis said.

When asked whether there were provisions in the new emergency order to make sure districts do this, both DeSantis and state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said they felt it wasn’t necessary.

“We have private schools, charter schools, particularly for the young kids, they don’t do the distancing, because ... there’s no difference in outcome," DeSantis said.

Some districts, such as Orange County Public Schools — where cases have been on the rise for weeks — have vowed to continue their strict COVID-19 health precautions.