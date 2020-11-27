Sangertown Square in New Hartford is busy with shoppers today, although some say it started out slow.

Shoppers Spectrum News spoke with say the pandemic precautions have actually made the Black Friday experience more pleasant, as stores aren't as packed due to social distancing.

"Usually in Bath and Body it's packed but since there's a limited number in there it's easier to move around so that's a positive thing, and the masks are not bad. I'm used to them," said holiday shopper Halie Ehlinger.

Guests and employees who are sick or show COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home.