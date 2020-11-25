ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — COVID-19 case numbers in Orange County Public Schools have been rising quickly since October, and now some families are worried that if people aren’t safe during the holidays it could take away precious learning days.

What You Need To Know CDC data shows asymptomatic people are estimated to be responsible for 50% of COVID-19 transmissions



One Orange County mom worries that people coming back from holiday travel could bring the virus into schools



Doctor says younger children are more likely to be asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus

“We’re staying at home and making those choices to keep our family safe," said Orange County mom Brianne Griffis. "But we don’t know what everyone else is gonna do.”

She says with her kids back in brick-and-mortar schools, she’s concerned other families not taking precautions may cause more class and school shutdowns.

“But there’s those two weeks, and while it’s only two weeks it’s very crucial one for a job as a healthcare worker and a first responder to have them in a childcare setting,” she said.

Pediatric lung specialist Dr. Akinyemi Ajayi says despite holiday traditions, now is not the time for a big family get together.

“The number of people who are dying everyday from COVID-19 is going up, not down," Ajayi said. "The vaccine is not yet here, even though it will be here soon."

That’s why everyone, including school district leaders are all recommending that unless you’re going to be wearing masks and social distancing, to not have a large gathering for Thanksgiving.

Even if you or your guests don't have any symptoms.

According to a recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asymptomatic people are estimated to be responsible for 50% of transmissions of COVID-19.

“The reality of younger children traveling is that they’re also more likely to be asymptomatic carriers more than anything,” Ajayi said.

But he also says that once kids return, it may not lead to significant spread in schools.

As long as districts continue COVID-19 safety measures.

“Because the truth is, those measures do actually stop the spread,” Ajayi said.

Griffis says with the state of the pandemic up in the air this holiday season, they’ll cross that bridge back to school when they get there.

“Just try to enjoy the family," she said. "And know that whatever is gonna happen on Sunday night or Monday morning is gonna be what it’s gonna be.”

And Orange County Public Schools told us Tuesday that they intend to continue to follow all their COVID-19 health and safety procedures, which include a mandatory face mask policy for all "students, employees, visitors and vendors," and frequent hand washing and hand sanitizer use for students.