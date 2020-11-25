ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday is expected to be the second busiest of the holiday long weekend when it comes to travel.

This holiday travel season is expected to look much different thanks to the pandemic and cases expected to keep rising during the winter months ahead.

National health leaders are urging people to stay home for Thanksgiving, but plenty are deciding to travel, including those at a crowded Orlando International Airport.

Orlando airport officials said they expect over 36,000 travelers at the airport Wednesday.



The American Medical Association recommends always wearing a mask covering your nose and mouth while traveling. If you are sick, do not fly.

The association also recommends staying seated during your flight to reduce physical contact.

National health leaders have this warning:

"The safest thing to do this Thanksgiving is not travel,” said Dr. Brett Giroir, the Assistant Secretary For Health. “There are millions of people in airports, etc. If you do travel, please look at that CDC website, now how to be safe, wash your hands, wear a mask, distance."

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, but today is expected to be the 2nd busiest of the holiday long weekend.



Over 36K people expected to depart from @MCO today ✈️



The American Medical Association says the risk of contracting coronavirus on a plane is low, partly because of airflow.

But, the CDC says traveling increases the chance of contracting the virus, and staying home is the best way to stay safe.

Over the past few days, we've been seeing long lines at coronavirus testing sites across Central Florida.