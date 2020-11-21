GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina company is creating new opportunities for people looking to break into mechanical construction and operations.

Infrapros, LLC, a licensed mechanical contractor company, launched a diversity and inclusion program to bring young men and women of color into the industry.

The president, Kevin Cooper, says their goal is to bridge the gap in the industry and make a difference.

"What we're also trying to do is balance this playing field by giving them the opportunity and the network," said Cooper. "Giving them the resources that we have to be able to have them go out on their own."

The company launched the program during the coronavirus pandemic.