​AdventHealth has been chosen by the state of Florida to be one of the first sites to store and administer a coronavirus vaccine once it is approved by the FDA.

Multiple trials are underway in the U.S.



Vaccines would need to first be approved by the FDA

Multiple trials are underway in the U.S. like Pfizer's and Moderna's; each have said they're nearing a potentially safe and effective vaccine.

On Thursday, we found out the state has picked AdventHealth for this coronavirus vaccine task ahead.

Right now, they haven't told us where in Florida it will happen.

Dr. Tim Hendrix with AdventHealth said it's exciting to be part of this process, with a lot of work still to be done. Right now, they're preparing for the unknowns ahead.

"Teams are mobilizing the logistics behind this. We've got the best people on this to try to figure it out. We don't know what vaccine we're going to be using. We don't know who is going to be vaccinated, the prioritizing list, etc," Hendrix said.

He said it's going to be several weeks or months before a vaccine is available, and take more time before enough of the population is vaccinated to slow the spread.

As for coronavirus impacts right now, he says they're seeing a small increase in hospitalizations in their system, but they still have ICU capacity.

Hendrix is urging that any holiday family gatherings ahead are at home, and outdoors, always with a mask on.