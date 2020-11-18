The historic village of Owego is a must-stop for many who drive through. You'll find a wide-variety of businesses, including Katie's Kreations.

"It's really a tradition to come to Owego. It's part of the Southern Tier's Christmas tradition. Shop in Owego," said Katie Jackson, owner of Katie's Kreations.

For 18 years, Katie Jackson has opened her doors to customers for business. And for each of those years, Jackson is excited to bring a little bit of Christmas to the neighborhood.

"I always think of young children looking in and having a smile. Or you think of the old fashioned windows with the kids looking at the toys, something like that. I always like something fun and lighthearted in my front window."

Every Thursday from now until Christmas, Katie's Kreations and other Owego businesses are open for moonlight shopping. That means stores are open later, which is good for business.

"We love to have our doors open and have people come and the friendships. It's like old homedays down here," Jackson said. "It will also give people some of that extra time to get their Christmas shopping done."

Not only that, but businesses like Katie's Kreations had to shut down during the pandemic. Customers said nights like these allow them to support local business.

"I've worked for a small business, so I've seen the impact that it has had on a smaller business. So it's nice to be able to go and support other businesses," said Brittani Clough, a Geneva resident.

It's all about working to end a difficult year with holiday spirit.