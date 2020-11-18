Thanks to an agreement between the Osceola County Education Association and Osceola County Schools, teachers in Osceola County will see an overall boost in pay of $9.5 million worth.

The minimum base salary in the county is going from $41,400 to $46,100. And raises for existing teachers will range from $650 to $1,000, depending on the employee’s pay range. ​

Educators just joining the workforce will be getting a substantial raise but teachers like Emilye Chasen, who has been teaching for 10 years, said this is not the increase veteran teachers were hoping for.

“I am losing everything that I’ve earned," she said. "I’ve spent 10 years in this district earning merit based raises every single year … If you do the math it’s $5,500 over the past 10 years that I am losing. If you think about it … that the new teachers aren’t going to have to earn.".

Teachers should see the raises in their December 15 paychecks, before the holidays.