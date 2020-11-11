CENTRAL FLORIDA — Some parts of Central Florida may have power outages. Below are outage maps and power company contact numbers to help get the information you need.
What You Need To Know
- Duke Energy Power Outage Map ▼
- Florida Power & Light Company Power Outage Map ▼
- Ocala Power Outage Map ▼
- SECO Energy Power Outage Map ▼
- Utility Companies
- Brevard County Utility Services 1-321-633-2091
- Duke Energy 1-800-228-8485
- Florida Power & Light Company (Go to power outage map here)
1-800-468-8243
- Kissimmee Utility Authority (Go to power outage map here) 1-877-582-7700
- Ocala Electric Utility 1-352-629-2489
- Orlando Utilities Commission (Go to power outage map here) 1-407-423-9018 in Orange County, 407-957-7373 in St. Cloud/Osceola County
- SECO Energy 1-800-732-6141
- Volusia County Emergency Management 1-866-345-0345
- Utilities Commission New Smyrna Beach 1-386-427-1361
