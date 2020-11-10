NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — ​Brownies Sports Bar and Tavern in North Tonawanda is shutting down for now.

The owner says the pandemic took its toll on the business and he couldn’t make ends meet any longer. It opened back in June 2019 on Oliver Street.

Owner Steve Brown shared the news with his patrons on Facebook after breaking the news to his employees.

&nbsp;

"I'll tell you the responses I was getting from my employees, it was all love. We built a family here. We were doing great. I'm hoping that we will be able to reopen again," Brown said.