ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Val Demings broke some big Joe Biden news on Saturday morning.

Speaking at a graveside Masonic rites ceremony for Julius “July” Perry — a Black Freemason who was lynched 100 years ago by a mob in Ocoee after he had tried to vote — Demings told those in attendance:

“Because of Masons like July Perry, who fought for free and fair elections, because of Masons like July Perry who believed really that every person should have the right and the privilege to vote, I can stand before you this morning and say these words, ‘President-elect Joe Biden — and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.’”

Demings (D-Orlando) made her comments moments after The Associated Press projected Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania — giving the former vice president enough electoral votes to surpass the threshold of 270 and defeat President Donald Trump for the presidency.

The crowd exploded with applause. Many appeared understandably unaware that the news organization had made the pivotal projection, which followed days of vote-counting and uncertainty after a contentious and bitter presidential election season.

After the ceremony, Demings told Spectrum News 13 that she found the timing of the Biden news fitting given that “we’re here to honor a man who 100 years ago lost his life for trying to make sure that every person had the right to vote.”

About the Associated Press projection for Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, she said, “I’ll say it again … that the right to vote in a free and fair election I think has been recognized by this historic election of Joe Biden and the first African American woman to serve as vice president.

“And so we celebrate their election, but we also clearly understand that we have a long way to go. Our country is very divided. And they’re going to need every American — Republicans, Democrats, and independents — to come together to heal our nation.”

Demings spoke among 10 dignitaries to honor Perry, a civil rights leader who worked in Ocoee to register Black voters for the 1920 presidential election. On November 3, 1920, a white mob beat him and dragged him to an Orlando location. The mob lynched and shot him, and they left his body on a pole, according to accounts. His murder was part of a massacre of up to dozens of Blacks, accounts say.

Saturday’s ceremony stood among a series of events and proclamations last week in recognition of Perry and the massacre. The ceremony took place next to Perry’s grave at Orlando’s Greenwood Cemetery. Janice E. Nunn-Nelson, a great-granddaughter of Perry, was among those in attendance.

The two-hour ceremony included a passionate rendition of “Amazing Grace” and the unveiling of a July Perry portrait by young artist Ali Bandele.

The Orlando-based Prince Hall Freemasonry, which touts its involvement in civil rights and social justice, noted that July Perry “was not afforded a proper burial or his Masonic Last Rites. … We are here now to properly lay to rest our Brother with Full Masonic Honors, which he so richly deserves.”

Like other speakers, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings — spouse of Rep. Demings — emphasized Perry’s role in the struggle for Black civil rights. Demings noted that he wouldn’t have been elected Orange County mayor and to other local offices “unless some things in America had changed.”

Yet, he added, “Here we are. We find ourselves this week, 100 years later, still struggling with the fair election process in America.”

About Biden’s projected victory, the mayor told Spectrum News 13 after the ceremony: “I believe the people of America have spoken … because they’re looking for unity. They’re looking for a president who could bring all Americans together, and that’s what was really on the ballot for this 2020 election cycle.

“So we have great hope, great faith that Joe Biden will be inaugurated in January as the 46th president of the United States of America, and we look forward to working with that administration to make our community a better place as well.”

Asked about Trump’s calls to stop the vote-counting this week as Biden closed in on enough electoral votes for the presidency, Rep. Demings said: “Every person who believes they have a path for legal action has that right to do so, but President Trump has one more opportunity to appear presidential and participate in the peaceful transfer of power. I am hoping that he will do that.”

She said she thinks Republicans would support the results, “because I believe they want to see a peaceful transfer of power. So, I think we’re at this point: The race has been called. Hopefully, President Trump will bow out gracefully.”